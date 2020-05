Photo Release

May 20, 2020 ‘Tol’ joins SP on the second day of the Committee of the Whole hearing: Senator Francis Tolentino joins Senate President Vicente Sotto III at the plenary on the second day of the COVID-19 hearing of the Committee of the Whole Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Also physically present at the plenary were Senators Panfilo Lacson and Lito Lapid (not in photo). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)