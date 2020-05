Photo Release

May 20, 2020 COVID-19 updates and its impact on RP tourism and economy: Senate President Vicente Sotto III presides the continuation of COVID-19 hearing Wednesday, May, 20, 2020, of the Senate constituted as a Committee of the Whole (COW). Sotto said that on the second day of the hearing, the COW would discuss the current health situation and its effect in the country’s economy and tourism. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)