Photo Release

May 19, 2020 Senate constituted as a Committee of the Whole: Senate President Vicente Sotto III expresses hope members of Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases could give an overview of the present state of the country in the midst of the health crisis brought about by coronavirus pandemic. “Where are we now? Where do we want to go? How do we intend to get there? And most importantly, how this chamber and the Congress as a whole will be able to help the government goal of successfully fighting COVID-19,” asked Sotto as chair of the Committee of the Whole Tuesday, 19 May 2020. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)