Photo Release

May 19, 2020 Drilon on testing rate of coronavirus: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks Health Secretary Francisco Duque to explain the health department’s testing capability on coronavirus. “Data indicates we have one of the lowest testing rates in Asia. Experts tell us that unless we establish an infrastructure that will increase our testing capability then we will keep on extending the lockdown,” Drilon said Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)