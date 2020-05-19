Photo Release

May 19, 2020 Enrile on ABS-CBN Franchise: Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, who was invited to participate as a resource person in a public hearing on the franchise of ABS-CBN Tuesday, May 19, 2020, asks Congress whether it has the authority to grant a temporary franchise to ABS-CBN or other similar entities. “If Congress can grant a temporary franchise to ABS-CBN, why can’t it grant a permanent franchise with a reasonable period of 25 years?” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)