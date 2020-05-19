Photo Release

May 19, 2020 Hontiveros on pro-worker franchise: Sen. Risa Hontiveros suggests the inclusion of pro-worker provisions in the renewal of ABS-CBN Corp. franchise during a public hearing held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 via teleconference. “ABS-CBN has cited the welfare of its employees countless times in its fight for the granting of its franchise. Is there a possibility of a pro-worker franchise to ensure benefits for those program-based workers, those who work for extended hours as well as the establishment of a labor union?” Hontiveros asks officials of the ABS-CBN network. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)