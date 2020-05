Photo Release

May 19, 2020 Settling the issue: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto says there’s nothing that prevents the Senate from passing a regular 25-year or short-term provisional franchise to ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp. “These are part of our options to once and for all settle this issue,” Recto says in the Senate Committee on Public Services hearing Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)