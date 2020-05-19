Photo Release

May 19, 2020 Nothing illegal in taking up ABS-CBN issue: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon maintains that there is nothing illegal or unconstitutional in taking up the issue concerning the grant of franchise to ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp. sans any House of Representatives’ version of the bill. “What is controlling is the fact that we will hear the House version when it reaches us because what the plenary will finally consider is the House bill after it is referred to the Senate,” Drilon says in a hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Services, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)