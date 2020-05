Photo Release

May 19, 2020 ABS-CBN franchise on the table: Senator Win Gatchalian, vice-chair of the Committee on Public Services, presides on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, over the preliminary hearing on measures relating to the grant of franchise to television giant ABS-CBN, whether provisional or for another 25 years. Gatchalian stressed that in this time of COVID-19 pandemic, all news entities are needed in the dissemination of information to combat the corona virus. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)