Photo Release

May 18, 2020 With very strong reservations: Sen. Panfilo Lacson explains during plenary, Monday, May 18, 2020, his affirmative vote for SB 1354 but with 'very strong reservations,' after his proposed amendment to the bill was not accepted. To strengthen the law against perjury, Lacson had proposed that any person who shall incriminate any person in the commission of a crime using false testimony shall suffer the same penalty as that being imputed. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)