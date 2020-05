Photo Release

May 18, 2020 Prayers to former Sen. Oreta and family: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao offers a prayer to the family of the late Sen. Tessie Aquino-Oreta who passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. “We mourn her death and we celebrate her legacy,” says Pacquiao in co-sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 406 honoring the former lawmaker during Monday’s session, May 18, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)