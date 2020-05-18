Photo Release

May 18, 2020 A life well-lived: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III describes his close personal friend, former Sen. Maria Teresa “Tessie” Aquino-Oreta, as a very passionate and strong woman-legislator, who penned landmark legislations like Solo Parent Act, Early Childhood Care and Development, Governance of Basic Education Act of 2001, to name a few. “She has demonstrated to us that a life as a public servant is a life well-lived,” Sotto said in sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 406 honoring the late senator who passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 75. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)