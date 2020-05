Photo Release

May 18, 2020 ‘T.A.O: Her legacies as a public servant.’ Sen. Joel Villanueva, in his speech Monday, May 18, 2020, hails the late Sen. Tessie Aquino Oreta as a legislator who put the TAO at the forefront. “The Filipinos, especially the women and children, are at the center of her public service,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)