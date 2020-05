Photo Release

May 14, 2020 Tolentino on SDG: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says the resiliency shown by the country amid the pandemic is exemplified by the local government units (LGUs). Tolentino, who attended the hearing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Innovation and Futures Thinking via teleconference Thursday, May 14, 2020, said the SDG will have to be fast tracked by the LGUs after the crisis. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)