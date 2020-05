Photo Release

May 14, 2020 Futures Thinking in the time of COVID-19 pandemic: Senator Pia Cayetano, chair of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, presides on Thursday, May 14, 2020, a hearing on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors. Experts present strategies and action plans to prepare for and adapt to the new normal under the coronavirus pandemic. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)