Photo Release

May 14, 2020 Decline in private school enrollees: Sen. Nancy Binay asks resource persons during a public hearing on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Thursday, May 14, 2020, to estimate the number of students who will not enroll in private schools for school year 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coordinating Council for Private Educational Association of the Philippines (Cocopea) Managing Director Joseph Estrada told Binay that there was a 25 percent annual decline in the number of enrollees in the private education sector even before the coronavirus pandemic. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)