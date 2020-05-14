Photo Release

May 14, 2020 Tolentino on deferment of school year: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino supports the deferment of the start of the school year in times of emergencies and calamities during a public hearing on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Thursday, May 14, 2020. “My bills are very straight forward (Senate Bill Nos. 1457 and 1458). They seek to defer the start of the school year in times of emergencies and calamities and to authorize the mass promotion of students during these times. The measures would also enable our learners, teachers and parents to adjust to the crisis,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)