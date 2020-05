Photo Release

May 14, 2020 Gatchalian presides over educ hearing: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a public hearing via teleconference on the effects of the coronavirus on education. “We have a lot to learn with what is happening now but we have to think strategically and also look at a long-term possibility that we can use in order to strengthen the sectors,” Gatchalian said Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)