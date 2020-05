Photo Release

May 14, 2020 Adjusting to new normal: Sen. Pia Cayetano underscores the need to change people’s mindset to adjust to the new normal during a public hearing on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Thursday, May 14, 2020. “We cannot change our mindsets without strategically analyzing how the future will look like and adjust accordingly,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)