May 14, 2020 Villanueva bats for school opening after August: Sen. Joel Villanueva, author of Senate Bill No. 1452, which seeks to authorize the secretary of education to postpone the start of school year in case of a declaration of a state of emergency, state of calamity or similar occurrence, bats for a school opening any time after August due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This situation is not a short term hit like a typhoon where we can just suspend classes. We want the Department of Education (DepEd) to utilize alternative modalities of learning to ensure educational continuity during closure of classes,” Villanueva said during a public hearing via teleconference Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)