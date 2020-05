Photo Release

May 13, 2020 ‘It’s not so much of the penalty but it’s how effective we enforce the law’: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon opposes a proposal increasing penalties for false testimonies made in a congressional hearing. During interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1354, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Drilon warns colleagues that such a proposition could be in violation of the equal protection law provision in the Constitution. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)