Photo Release

May 13, 2020 Gatchalian on more benefits for solo parents: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian expresses his concern over the decline of marriages over the years. He said granting more benefits to solo parents and children might result in more Filipinos avoiding marriages. “The unintended consequences of these benefits might lead to an increase of more people living in. Of course, we want to promote marriages for the right reasons and not just reap the benefits from the law,” Gatchalian said Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during the interpellation of Senate Bill No. 1411, otherwise known as an Act Providing for Benefits and Privileges to Solo Parents and their Children. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)