Photo Release

May 12, 2020 ‘Paalam Sec. Mon J’: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan pays tribute to former Tourism Sec. Ramon R. Jimenez Jr. who passed away April 27 at the age of 64. “Mon J” to his closest friends and colleagues, was the man who put a fun Philippines in the world map, Pangilinan says in his speech sponsoring a resolution honoring the former Cabinet official delivered through videoconference. (VFD/Senate PRIB/Screen grab)