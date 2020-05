Photo Release

May 12, 2020 Experts’ insights on new normal: Sen. Pia Cayetano holds a videoconference hearing Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with futures thinking experts who were asked to provide insights on the new normal and best practices that can be adopted post-COVID-19. Cayetano presides as chair of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking. (JBV/Screen grab Senate PRIB)