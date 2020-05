Photo Release

May 11, 2020 On Senate Resolution 395: Sen. Panfilo Lacson airs concern over the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 395, urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to reconsider its cease-and-desist order against ABS-CBN. “There is a pending petition before the Supreme Court. What happens if we adopt this resolution while a petition filed by ABS-CBN is already pending in the SC?” he asks during Monday’s session, May 11, 2020. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)