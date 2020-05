Photo Release

May 11, 2020 Marcos on Peque Gallaga: “We mourn the loss of movie director Maurice Ruiz Luzuriaga Gallaga, better known as Peque Gallaga, as we celebrate his legacy,” said Sen. Imee Marcos as the Senate adopts Monday, May 11, 2020, Senate Resolution 398, expressing sympathy and condolences on the demise of Gallaga. Marcos was the executive director of Gallaga’s ground-breaking film “Oro Plata Mata.” (Senate PRIB/Screen grab)