Photo Release

May 11, 2020 Senate adopts Resolution No. 395: With 12 senators voting for its approval and nine others abstaining, Senate President Vicente Sotto III bangs the gavel, signifying the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 395, Monday, May 11, 2020, urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to reconsider the cease-and-desist order it issued against ABS-CBN, its subsidiaries and affiliates. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)