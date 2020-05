Photo Release

May 11, 2020 Zubiri sponsors resolution honoring movie director: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri sponsors Senate Resolution 398 expressing the Senate’s sympathy and condolences to the family of the late movie director Maurice Ruiz Luzuriaga Gallaga, better known as Peque Gallaga, who passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 76. (Senate PRIB/Screen grab)