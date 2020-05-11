Photo Release

May 11, 2020 'Are displaced airline workers included in the stimulus package?': Sen. Risa Hontiveros questions airport/airline officials on Monday, May 11, 2020 during the resumption of the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Services on the operations of public transports amid COVID-19 if displaced airport/airline workers in the $5 billion stimulus package for air carriers. Robert C.O. Lim, executive director of Air Carriers Association of the Philippines, who was one of the resource speakers in the hearing via video conferencing, assured Hontiveros that airline workers would be included in the stimulus package. (Senate PRIB/Screen grab)