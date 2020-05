Photo Release

May 6, 2020 Sotto resumes session: Senate President Vicente Sotto bangs his gavel, signifying the resumption of the plenary session Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with Sen. Francis Tolentino in attendance at the plenary hall and 20 others participating in the session via teleconference. Senators on Monday, May 4, 2020, adopted a resolution allowing them to conduct sessions and hearings through teleconference or videoconference during national emergencies. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)