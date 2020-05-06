Photo Release

May 6, 2020 Tolentino delivers privilege speech: Sen. Francis Tolentino denounces the “reckless provocations and fake news” of some individuals who claim that the Senate has failed to serve the people when they needed it the most. Tolentino, in his privilege speech Wednesday, May 6, 2020, said such claims were unjust and disheartening when senators crafted several pieces of legislation to “advance the country’s and the people’s ultimate good despite the enhanced community quarantine.” (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)