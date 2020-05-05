Photo Release

May 5, 2020 Migz conducts plenary affairs via video conference: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri conducts the legislative affairs of the chamber via teleconference on the second day of the regular session on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Aside from Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senators Win Gatchalian and Francis “Tol” Tolentino who were present in the plenary hall, 18 other senators, including Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, attended the session via teleconference. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)