Photo Release

May 5, 2020 Virtual plenary session: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over the second day of the regular session Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with only Senators Win Gatchalian and Francis “Tol” Tolentino in the plenary hall. Eighteen senators, including Majority Leader Migz Zubiri and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon participated through teleconferencing. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)