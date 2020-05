Photo Release

May 5, 2020 Expanding Solo Parents Welfare Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros sponsors a measure on the additional benefits and privileges of solo parents and their children via teleconferencing Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Senate Bill No. 1411 also provides for additional support to solo parents who were abused, abandoned or neglected by their spouses. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)