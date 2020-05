Photo Release

May 5, 2020 Gordon sponsors resolution via teleconference: Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, delivers his sponsorship speech honoring the late Sen. Heherson Alvarez by conducting blood donation drive every October 26 and April 20 in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross. Gordon, along with 17 other senators, attended the session via teleconferencing. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)