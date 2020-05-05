Photo Release

May 5, 2020 More senators via teleconferencing: Senate President Vicente Sotto III presides the second session day, May 5, 2020, amid COVID-19, with two senators present at the plenary and 18 others via teleconferencing. Those who answered at the roll call via video conference were Senate President Pro-tempore Ralph Recto, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Cynthia Villar, Christopher Lawrence Go, Richard Gordon, Sonny Angara, Francis Pangilinan, Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva, Manny Pacquiao, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Nancy Binay, Imee Marcos, Pia Cayetano, Panfilo Lacson and Risa Hontiveros. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)