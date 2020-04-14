Photo Release

April 14, 2020 Norzagaray, Bulacan: Philippines - Senator Win Gatchalian (right) speaks to Norzagaray Mayor Alfredo Germar (left) and Norzagaray Liga ng mga Barangay president Paolo Germar (center) at the municipal hall, 13 April 2020, during a sortie of turn over of food supplies and face masks to various local government units in the province to help augment their social welfare initiatives during the enhanced community quarantine due to Covid-19 pandemic. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN