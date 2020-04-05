Photo Release

April 05, 2020 Keep senior citizens at home: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Palm Sunday turned over Lakas-Resistensiya Packs to 1,175 lolo & lola in Quezon City, as part of a series of relief operations for indigent senior citizens. Each pack contains a weeklong supply of rice, multivitamins, milk, face masks, and other essential items to boost their immunity. She also asked the public to keep senior citizens at home. “Tayo na po mismo sana ang mag-abot ng mga kailangan nina lolo't lola para hindi na sila lumabas at pumila sa mga tindahan,” Senator Hontiveros advised Filipino families. (Photos from the Coalition of Services of the Elderly, Inc.)