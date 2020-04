Photo Release

April 03, 2020 Lakas-Resistensya for Lolo and Lola: Senator Risa Hontiveros does a final check of sacks of rice, boxes of vitamins, biscuits, and canned goods. About 6,200 senior citizens in need of immediate assistance during the Enhanced Community Quarantine will receive these 'lakas-resistensya packs' in the first wave of distribution. The elderly are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.