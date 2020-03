Photo Release

March 24, 2020 Senators with Secretariat officials: Senators Pia Cayetano, Win Gatchalian and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pose with Senate Secretariat officials led by Atty. Myra Marie Villarica after the special session early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020. The upper chamber passed Senate Bill 1418 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act declaring a national emergency and granting President Rodrigo Duterte powers to fight the COVID-19. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)