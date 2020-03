Photo Release

March 23, 2020 Recto urges more COVID-19 test: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto underscored the importance of testing more Filipinos for COVID-19. “We need to know who are infected to reduce the infection rate. It’s test, test, test, isolate then cure,” Recto said during Monday’s special session, March 23, 2020. (PRIB Photo/Henzberg Austria)