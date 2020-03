Photo Release

March 23, 2020 ‘Priorities must be done’: Sen. Richard Gordon, during Monday’s (March 23, 2020) special session on the granting of “necessary” powers to President Rodrigo Duterte to address the COVID-19 situation, says “we must focus on our priorities that must be done.” Gordon said the government would fund the battle against an invisible enemy but the money must trickle down and benefit the people. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)