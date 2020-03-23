Photo Release

March 23, 2020 Bayanihan in times of COVID-19: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go urges colleagues to immediately pass the proposed Senate Bill No. 1418, or the “Bayanihan To Heal As One Act”, which will provide cash and healthcare assistance to families of displaced informal sector workers. Go, in his co-sponsorship speech Monday night, March 23, 2020, said he suggested the inclusion of the word “bayanihan” in the title of the bill as the measure is a result of the concerted efforts of the Legislature and the Executive in responding to the COVID-19 situation. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)