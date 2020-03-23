Photo Release

March 23, 2020 Cayetano sponsors Bayanihan to Heal as One Act: Sen. Pia Cayetano sponsors Senate Bill No. 1482 otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act during Monday’s special session, March 23, 2020. “We must be able to secure the welfare of the 24.6 million Filipino families, particularly the 18 million from the informal sector. Our immediate goal is to provide each of these 18 million with P5,000 to P8,000 a month for the next two months. This will provide for their food and other daily needs and increase their chances to stay at home,” according to Cayetano. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)