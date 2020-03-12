Photo Release

March 12 2020 CA gives nod to DFA officials’ appointments Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) chairman Vicente C. Sotto III (second row, 3rd from right), along with CA members, poses with Millicent Cruz-Paredes (second row, 4th from right) and Rodolfo Dia Robles (second row, 4th from left) - newly-confirmed ambassadors to Thailand and Canada respectively - and some foreign services officers following the approval of their nominations and ad interim appointments Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)