Photo Release

March 12 2020 Senate resolution on ABS-CBN: Senators, after Wednesday’s plenary session, March 11, 2020, officially turn over Resolution No. 40 which they adopted last March 4, 2020 which expresses the sense of the Upper Chamber backing the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) issuance of a provisional authority to ABS-CBN Corp. and its subsidiaries until Congress’ final disposition of its franchise renewal. NTC Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios (4th from left) receives the resolution. (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)