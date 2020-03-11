Photo Release

March 11, 2020 Villar lauds evolving women empowerment: Sen. Cynthia Villar lauded the evolving concept of women empowerment in the country, which is not only confined in empowerment versus violence and other forms of abuse. During the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountant (PICPA) First Women Summit, Villar said livelihood opportunities enabled women to achieve financial independence or economic empowerment. As a legislator and social entrepreneur, Villar helped establish livelihood opportunities in about 7,000 locations around the country benefitting mostly women.