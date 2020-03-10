Photo Release

March 10, 2020 Subpoena vs Rodriguez family members: Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Gordon discloses to reporters in an interview Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the alleged P20-million bribe offered to him to exclude the family being implicated in money laundering scheme of some Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) from the ongoing Senate inquiry. Members of a certain Rodriguez family alleged to have brought into the country some $283 million in cash since July last year. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)