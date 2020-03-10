Photo Release

March 10, 2020 It’s still business as usual: Despite Senate exposé on alleged money laundering activities linked to offshore gaming operations in the country, Sen. Richard Gordon discloses to reporters Tuesday, March 10, 2020, another huge cash flow – around $500,000 – that was brought in via Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Monday morning. Gordon, Blue Ribbon Committee chairman, leads the probe on alleged money laundering activities of some Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)