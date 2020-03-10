Photo Release

March 10, 2020 Amending the PITC charter: Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, stresses the need to amend the charter of the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) during the continuation of a public hearing, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Amending the charter, Gordon said, would strengthen PITC’s authority to carry out the proposed stockpiling of strategic medical supplies for the country to survive pandemics or epidemics such as the coronavirus disease – 2019 or COVID-19. “We have to anticipate so that when something happens, the government can respond,” Gordon said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)